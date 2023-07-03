Why hasn’t Rekha signed a movie since 2014? Actress REVEALS

Veteran actress Rekha continues to mesmerize her fans and followers with her beauty, even after all these years. Whether on-screen or off-screen, the actress' captivating nature makes everyone spellbound. Her acting skills continue to inspire today's generation. But Rekha has not signed any film since 2014. In a recent interview, the actress fearlessly revealed the reason behind not signing any film.

Rekha believes her instinct will guide her to choose right film

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rekha spoke about her decision to stay away from signing films. Stressing on the point of inner instinct, the actress said that she will make her comeback to the big screen when she is guided by her "flow of instinct." She added, "My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be."

Emphasizing her point, Rekha said that she feels grateful to reach a point where she is free enough to choose what project she wants to do and what she does not want to. She added, "And to have the luxury to simply say no. This keeps my soul alert."

Rekha further added that the right project will find her at the right time and even if she does not sign any film, her cinematic soul never leaves her.

Rekha says she feels like a newcomer every day

In the same interview, the 68-year-old Indian actress said that she feels like a "newcomer" every day and appreciates those who take challenges fearlessly like her.

Speaking about her evergreen beauty, Rekha gave an inspiring answer. The veteran actress said that she always keeps her heart and eyes open to absorb beauty with positivity. Even at this age, Rekha does not limit her quest to learn new things.

Meanwhile, Rekha was last seen in her 2014 film Super Nani. It also starred Randhir Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher, Rajesh Kumar, and others in pivotal roles. She also made a special appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in 2018.

