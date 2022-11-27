Why haven’t Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially announced divorce?

The rumours regarding the trouble in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik 's married life have been doing rounds for a while now. Amidst speculations, the couple announced their new show together for a Pakistan-based OTT platform, a few days back. The announcement of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's new show left the fans and media confused and led them to believe that all is well between them. Shoiab also wished Sania on her birthday with a sweet note, which strengthened this idea.

According to the latest reports by Insidesport, all is not well between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. As per the reports, the couple's marriage has hit the rock bottom, and they have amicably parted ways. The sources close to Sania and Shoaib have officially confirmed that they are divorced. But the sports stars are refraining from making an official announcement on their divorce, due to their professional commitments as a couple.

The latest updates suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have signed a couple of contracts for different shows and events including The Mirza Malik Show, as a couple. So, sports celebs are supposed to fulfill their professional commitments before officially parting ways. Reportedly, this is the reason why Shoaib and Sania have not officially announced their separation. If the sources are to be believed, the estranged couple will release an official statement on their divorce, once their professional contracts end.

Watch Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's video from the sets of their show: