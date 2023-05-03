Why is Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story amidst controversy? 5 things to know about it

Ever since the trailer of The Kerala Story was released, the film has been making headlines for the controversies it has been surrounded by. In fact, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (April 30) slammed the makers of The Kerala Story claiming that the film appears to peddle lies aimed at creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state. Vijayan further added that despite the issue of "love jihad" being rejected by probe agencies, courts, and the Home Ministry, it was being raised in connection with Kerala only to “humiliate the state in front of the world.” Today, popular journalist Faye D’Souza took to her Instagram handle to explain The Kerala Story film controversy in detail. Scroll down to read the entire controversy.

The Kerala Story Film Controversy

1. The trailer of The Kerala Story was released last week and it has found itself in hot waters. The trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had allegedly gone missing after being forcibly converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. But, the caption on YouTube has now been changed to mention 3 women. And, the filmmakers claim that the film is based on real events.

2. Kerala CM Vijayan slammed the filmmakers saying the film is brewing lies and appears to be creating communal conflict in the state and humiliating the state in front of the world.

3. Vijayan also said that despite the issue of Love Jihad being rejected by the probe agencies, courts and the MHA, it was being raised in connection with Kerala as the main premise of the film.

4. The film’s writer Sudipto Sen claimed that he has evidence to prove that 32,000 women went missing and this is the main topic of controversy. But he has not made the evidence public yet.

5. In an interview on YouTube, Sen claims that in 2010, then-Kerala CM Oomen Chandy tabled a report that said that every year almost 2800-3200 girls were being converted to Islam. Sen said that he has extrapolated this over 10 years. But, according to Indian Express, no such data was found in 2010 that stated these numbers.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she returns to Mumbai after making India proud at MET Gala 2023 debut; See Pics