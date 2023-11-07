Why is Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer released half-baked? Reason REVEALED

The Lady Killer starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor was released on November 3. Ajay Bahl's crime thriller was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 45 crores. According to reports, The Lady Killer suffered some production delays due to the postponement of the shooting schedule and the picture was still incomplete. A YouTuber reviewed the film and called it "incomplete." Now, the director of the film Bahl reacted to the YouTuber's review and clarified the confusion regarding calling the film incomplete.

Ajay Bahl confirms The Lady Killer is incomplete

Director Ajay Bahl reached out to the YouTuber's account named Tried & Refused Productions and reacted to the review of the film The Lady Killer starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor by the YouTuber.

The director wrote, "Hi Jammy! This is Ajay Bahl. I like your reviews and that's the reason I am reaching out here. To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi's entire romance, Bhumi's dependence on alcohol, Arjun's sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense opf total despair, all these psychological beats are missing."

He further added, "So yes its no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed.and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. NOW about the rumours floating out here, As director it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller but absolutely not because of the actors, Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film, The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story."

The YouTuber also shared the comment on his Instagram Story. Take a look:

Speaking about the film, Arjun and Bhumi are paired opposite each other for the first time. The story of the film revolves around a small-town playboy who falls in love with a dangerous girl. Together they embark on a dangerous romance.

