WHY is Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad ‘bothered’ by the attention she is receiving? Find out here

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been garnering a lot of attention since the two opened up about their relationship. The couple who was first snapped on a date night in January last year has been spotted at several events, family get-togethers, and public places together. Recently, there have been rumors that the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level when the news of their marriage surfaced on the internet. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Saba Azad on her ‘personal life’ getting attention

Singer-actress Saba Azad, who is part of the band Madboy/Mink has been hitting the headlines frequently since she got into a relationship with the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan. From the news of their dinner dates to speculations about their marriage, their personal lives are constantly under the scanner. Talking about this. Saba, in a conversation with India Today, shared that it bothers her a lot when everyone only talks about her personal life.

Saba was having the conversation on the occasion of Women’s Day and called this a ‘product of patriarchy.’ She said, “Women have always been regarded as means to facilitate the men in their lives. They do not have their own identity and it has been universal. But it is slowly changing now as more women are entering various fields and making their mark alongside men.”

She also shared that there are still inequality and injustice in the world that women face every day and that is why we need to celebrate International Women’s Day. An equal world would not require the celebration of a day for women. She highlighted some common issues and said, “We are still fighting for equal pay, women’s safety, their health, trafficking, dowry and so much more. This day reminds us to keep working to remove these atrocities.”

Work Front

The Rocket Boys actress will be seen in the sequel of the movie. She will also be seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. Recently, the singer sang the title track of Raj and DK’s web series Farzi.

