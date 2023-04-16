Why is Kim Kardashian's new bikini picture receiving backlash from fans? Know here

Kim Kardashian has once again landed herself in a trouble after she shared a scandalous picture of herself. She is known for her bold avatars and aces every look that she carries but it looks like fans are unhappy this time. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, Kim shared a mirror selfie wearing a bikini and fans are wondering if the picture is photoshopped.

Kim Kardashian’s new post spark photoshop rumours

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a mirror selfie wearing a nude bikini where she flaunted her toned body. However, what went unnoticed was Kim’s hands that looked strange in the picture. As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with their weird reactions. A user wrote, ‘Wait where’s the middle finger,’ while another user commented, ‘I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped.’ Well, if you look closely at the picture there’s nothing wrong with it. There is a pop socket on the back of Kim’s phone and the way she held her phone created the optical illusion.

Here’s the post

Fans call out Kim Kardashian and North West

Recently, Kim Kardashian made headline because of her daughter North West as she allowed her to wear mature accessories. Critics on Kardashian Reddit expressed their dislike with one user commenting, “"Look at the platforms North is wearing! Jesus!". The other person commented, "Isn't North too young for platforms? She's just 9.” A third user responded: "Yeah, she trips a lot but Kim doesn’t care. It’s for the content..." "Should a 9-year-old really have these long nails?" Another user commented, “"No, just no. it's inappropriate," and a third said, "So bad for a young girl's nails!"

