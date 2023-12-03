Why is new mom Swara Bhasker not comfortable with disclosing daughter Raabiyaa's face? Reason REVEALED

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is happily married to Fahad Ahmed. The couple registered their marriage in February and then a few weeks later, in the month of March, celebrated it with the union of their close family and friends. Months after their wedding, later in the month of September, the couple embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child, a daughter, Raabiyaa. Ever since her arrival, the couple has not revealed the face of their baby.

In a recent interview, the actress reflecting on the same maintained the idea of continuing to not show their baby’s face and admitted being clear about it.

Swara Bhasker on hiding daughter, Raabiyaa's face on social media

The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker was recently in conversation with Hindustan Times. In the interview, the actress stated that no matter what people may feel about it, she is not comfortable with the idea of revealing their kid’s face.

She was quoted as saying, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”

Swara Bhasker on maintaining privacy in growing paparazzi culture

In addition to this, the actress was further asked about the difficulty of maintaining privacy in the growing paparazzi culture where everybody has en easy access to click and upload a picture on social media. Reacting to it, the actress opined that people are now accustomed to ‘voyeurism’ with the arrival of paparazzi culture and phone cameras with social media.

“Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that, and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyberbullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence, as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to these kinds of negativity and unkindness,” she further stated.

Swara Bhasker admits obsessively clicking her daughter's pictures

The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood, dedicating all her time to the little munchkin, Raabiyaa. Thus, she admitted obsessively clicking videos and photos of her daughter in phone and revealed showing it to everyone who comes home.

Furthermore, she also divulged that she is making a scrap book for her daughter, preserving precious moments to cherish when she grows up. “Hospital me wrist par jo ek band lagaate hain (a wristband which is tied in the hospital), which has baby’s identification, I have saved that as well and pasted it in that scrapbook,” she says on a concluding note.

