Why it is insensitive to troll Alia Bhatt for facetiming with Riddhima during Rishi Kapoor's funeral

The trolling of the Raazi actress at such an unfortunate time highlights the insensitivity that has been shown by the social media users towards Alia Bhatt, who stood by the Kapoor family.

As pictures of holding the phone during 's funeral surfaced on the social media platforms, users immediately started trolled the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani could not be in Mumbai, as she resides in Delhi. The Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt was holding the phone in her hand for face-timing with Riddhima so that the latter could be with her family if not being there physically. As per the latest developments, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be flying to Mumbai to be with her family.

But, the trolling of the Raazi actress at such an unfortunate time highlights the insensitivity that has been shown by the social media users towards Alia Bhatt, who stood by the Kapoor family. The Student of the Year actress was present during Rishi Kapoor's funeral and was seen next to . Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the hospital where Rishi Kapoor was admitted and has supported the Kapoor family in every way possible during such a difficult time.

The trolling of the Dear Zindagi actress is hinting at the perspectives of people who could not see that Alia did whatever she could in her capacity to make sure Riddhima Kapoor could be with her family amid the nationwide lockdown.

