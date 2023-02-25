Why Javed Akhtar feels like he has won World War 3 after his return from Pakistan recently? Read here

Javed Akhtar has become the talk of the town off late. The popular and well-known lyricist is known for speaking his heart out every time and wherever he goes he does not hesitate in expressing whatever is in his mind. Recently the lyricist was in Pakistan for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His comment about the 26/11 attackers roaming free in Pakistan went viral on social media and since then everyone has been praising him in India. At a recent ABP event, Javed yet again repeated his statement from that event and elaborated further on it. Javed Akhtar on his 26/11 terrorist statement in Pakistan

Javed Akhtar at a recent ABP event added that his statement became too big and he feels embarrassed. He also said that he feels he should not go to such events. “Yaha aya to laga pata nahi third World War jeet ke aya hoon (as if I won the third world war). The people and the media have so many reactions. I was embarrrased aisa kya keh diya? Itni baat to kehni padegi, chup rahein kya (we have to say as much, should we just shut up)?" said Akhtar. The lyricist further added that he has now received messages informing that people in Pakistan are being questioned on how he even got a visa. When asked was he scared to speak his heart out while sitting in Lahore? Javed replied that he is not scared to speak such controversial statements in the country where is he born and will die so why should he be scared in a country that he was only visiting for two days?