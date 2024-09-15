Why Jaya Bachchan often gets angry on shutterbugs? Paparazzo says, 'She hates it when they spot her off-guard'

Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with the paparazzi has always been one-of-a-kind and the internet enjoys it with a bucket of popcorn. The veteran actress often lashes out at them for anything and everything and now celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has spilled the inside scoop as to what exactly boils up to Jaya Bachchan’s miffed behavior towards the shutterbugs.

While speaking to Aleena Dissects, Manav said the media presence has massively increased these days, and she is not used to so many flashes. “During her days, there were hardly a few people, who would do it all very gently,” said Manglani adding Mrs Bachchan never minds paps at press conferences or film premieres.

“She hates it when they spot her off-guard. She gets shocked, ‘How come so many people gathered here, we were just out for dinner’,” revealed Manav and acknowledged that she also engages in fun banters with paps but that doesn’t make it to the headlines more often. The paparazzi revealed how the actress suggests angles to the paps saying, “Yeh niche kaha photo le rahe ho, iss angle se lo (Why are you clicking photo from a low angle, shoot it from here).”

According to Manav, Jaya Bachchan is not media savvy and is used to only four-five people from certain channels. “She has her own funda.” After all, expecting a lot from someone who just wants to step out with family, friends, and premieres is just too much. It’s always better to click someone who wants to get clicked rather than miff someone, record them, and invite hate towards them.

During one of her recent appearances on the What The Hell Navya podcast, Jaya Bachchan spoke about how she hates the invasion of privacy. Jaya shared, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai’."

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where she played the character of Ranveer Singh’s grandmother.

