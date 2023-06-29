Why Kunal Kemmu couldn't relate to Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai, Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is currently enjoying his vacay with his wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, recently spoke about Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan's directorial debut featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, while Zoya's film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. In an interview recently, Kunal revealed that he liked both films but couldn't relate to them at all.

Kunal Kemmu reveals the reason behind not relating to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Farhan and Zoya's films are highly loved by the audience. But it seems like Kunal couldn't relate to coming-of-age road films. Kunal is all set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Madgaon Express, which will be backed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Recently, while speaking to Chalchitra Talks, Kunal went on to call Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD 'aspirational'. The actor shared, "Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I really liked them, but couldn't relate to them. I'd never been to Barcelona. The characters were rich brats. They come of age in places like Melbourne. How would we, who are from Mira Road, know anything about that? They have a completely different agenda. They find realization about life while scuba diving. We've never done scuba diving. If I showed my mother the Tomatina Festival, she'd lose it and ask why so many tomatoes were wasted."

The Go Goa Gone actor further added that he wants to make films that are relatable for common people. Kunal added, "Jokes apart. I mean you understood the thing. But you feel these characters have everything. Then I understood that money can't buy happiness. But I had to represent people like me on screen so that there's relatability. This got too aspirational. So my pitch to the producers of those films for my film was ‘Mere jaise logon ka kya? Unke liye ye picture hai’."

Meanwhile, Kunal's directorial debut features Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma and Nora Fatehi. They have wrapped up the shoot and it will release this year.