Why marrying Ajay Devgn was a 'tough decision' for Kajol? Actress REVEALS

Kajol is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of the industry for 31 years now. The actress debuted in 1992 with the film Bekhudi. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Not only her acting but also she is well-known for her quirky posts on Instagram. But her career was not as smooth as it seems like. The actress will soon be playing a role of a lawyer in the upcoming OTT series The Trial. Her character faces a hard time making decisions in her life. Emphasizing her role, Kajol revealed how she joined the film industry and why marrying Ajay Devgn was a ‘tough decision’ in real life in a recent interview.

Kajol says marrying Ajay Devgn was a ‘tough decision’

In an interview with ETimes, Kajol candidly spoke about her career, life decisions, and how she was given a warning by her father before joining the industry. Revealing she has made many tough decisions in her real life, the actress revealed one of the tough decisions she made was marrying Ajay Devgn at the peak of her career in 1999. Kajol said that she was suffering from indecisiveness and that she thought her career would be over after marriage as she was one of the top leading actresses at that time.

Kajol said that joining the film industry was a casual ‘choice’ for hers without thinking about any consequences. The 48-year-old actress confessed that she never thought acting would be a ‘game changer’ for her. Before joining the lights-camera-action world, Kajol’s father Shomu Mukherjee warned her by telling her she would never get rid of the makeup face. Sharing a light smile, the actress continued that she did not believe her father at first but eventually the actress realized that he was right.

Kajol’s upcoming project

Kajol will soon be making her digital debut with The Trial. It is the Indian adaptation of the American drama series The Good Wife. Kajol will portray a role of a lawyer who makes tough decisions in her life.

The trailer of the series The Trial is already out and fans are loving it. Directed by Suparn Verma, The Trial will be streaming from July 4 onwards.

