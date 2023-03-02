Why Nandita Das casted Kapil Sharma in Zwigato and not Shah Rukh Khan? Comedian REVEALS

Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Zwigato, co-starring Shahana Goswami. The trailer of the movie was unveiled on 1st March and Kapil and Shahana arrived for the trailer launch event in Mumbai. In Zwigato, Kapil plays a delivery agent named Manas, and Shahana plays his wife. At the trailer launch, Kapil Sharma talked about the movie, the message it sends out, and how he feels that he has done a good job in the film. Moreover, director Nandita Das also said that even if Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, she would not have taken him.

Nandita Das says she would not have casted SRK even if he agreed for the film

During the media interaction, Kapil said how he related with the film's story. He told the media, “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

Further talking about Nandita’s choice to cast him for the film, Kapil said ‘I asked her, 'Why me?' I didn't know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd.’

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. Kapil Sharma recently made his debut as a singer with a music video titled 'Alone' along with Guru Randhawa. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September.

