Is THIS why Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are keeping away from each other’s sets while shooting at same studio?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours have been getting stronger by the day. However, amidst this, reportedly, Bhatt and Kapoor are avoiding going to each other’s sets despite shooting at the same location.

Over the past few days, and ’s wedding rumour has been doing rounds and has the Btown buzzing. Recently, Alia even joined Ranbir at his cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding with Anissa and their adorable photos from inside the reception went viral. Amidst this, Alia and Ranbir have been busy with the shoot of their respective films too. Alia has been occupied with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir has been working on Shamshera. As per a report, the two are shooting at the same studio, but not going to each other’s sets.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting at the same studio in Mumbai for Shamshera and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But, reportedly, they are avoiding meeting each other on the sets to keep it professional. Despite Alia and Ranbir’s film’s sets not being far from each other, Bhatt and Kapoor are staying professional and working on their films without meeting each other at work. While a report by the Open Magazine had set the rumour mill ablaze about the two tying the knot in December, looks like on the work front Alia and Ranbir are keeping it professional.

(Also Read: Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in December 2020 post Brahmastra release?)

The source told the portal, “The sets of the Yash Raj film Shamshera is on set No. one at Film City, while Bhansali has been filming with Alia at set No. 31 at the same studio. Both sets are not too far away, but both these actors are too professional to venture out of their domain to meet each other.” Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir’s first film together is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The release date of the same was recently announced in a fun way by Alia via a video that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Ayan and her. Brahmastra stars Alia and Ranbir along with Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Read More