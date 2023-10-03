'Why RARKPK have so...': Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 director says OTT version will not be uncensored; slams CBFC

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 was one of the most awaited films of 2023. Its release in August marked a full stop to the eagerness of fans and the movie’s box office success that followed its release, is proof of the same. OMG 2, which was released theatrically on August 11, will also stream on Netflix from October 8th. Notably, the movie hit the big screen after being suggested multiple cuts and modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification and an A certificate owing to its theme. Recently, director Amit Rai opened up on how Netflix will show the same version that CBFC had passed and questioned the decision stating how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has “so many kissing scenes”.

Amit Rai opens up on OMG 2’s OTT version not being uncensored, says RARKPK has ‘so many kissing scenes'

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, director Amit Rai discussed how the movie streaming platform is not ready to show the uncut version of the film. Expressing disappointment and slamming the CBFC, the filmmaker mentioned how he went to watch Gadar 2 in the theatre and a condom ad started playing before the movie, and questioned “That can be shown?”

He also pointed out that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has “so many kissing scenes” and asked, “Was it okay for the kids to watch that?”

More about OMG 2

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 movie OMG - Oh My God! Exploring the topic of sex education in India, the movie hit the big screen on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer online