Why is Rhea Chakraborty missing from the Chehre poster? Here’s what Rumi Jafry has to say

Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, has been creating a lot of buzz since it was announced. In fact, the movie also made the headlines after Rhea Chakraborty was missing from the posters and her absence raised a lot of eyebrows. And while the mystery thriller has hit the theatres today, director Rumi Jafry has revealed the reason why Rhea was not a part of Chehre posters and said that had they added her, people would have claimed it was for sheer publicity.

Talking about the same, Rumi told Outlook, “She is there in the trailer and she is very much there in the film. It is her bad luck that she has got trapped in a controversy. She is not there in the poster I admit, but Siddhant Kapoor is also not there in the poster, but nobody said anything about that. Had we shown Rhea on the poster, then also people would have said that by showing her we want publicity for the film. There was a promotion plan that was made much ahead of Rhea Chakraborty’s [earlier] controversy. The film was locked way before the pandemic. She plays a very important role in the film. So not a single frame of the film where she is there is cut or added. Her performance is brilliant in the film. This is going to be one of her major projects”.

Meanwhile, talking about Chehre, the mystery thriller marks Emraan’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will have their first ever face off and it has got the audience excited.

