Why Shah Rukh Khan had to make Kajol feel comfortable while shooting for Jaati Hoon Main song? Actress REVEALS

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. They have worked together in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale and more. They also worked in the 1995 film Karan Arjun co-starring Salman Khan and Rakhee Gulzar. The film was helmed by Rakesh Roshan and it still is quite iconic. It featured SRK and Kajol's hit song Jaati Hoon Main. Recently, Kajol said that she had 'no idea' about what was being done in the song. She revealed that it was Shah Rukh who helped her ease out during the shoot.

Kajol spills beans on her song Jaati Hoon Main with Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, in an interview with The Hindu, Kajol recalled shooting for Jaati Hoon Main song with SRK. While spilling beans on BTS from the sets of Karan Arjun, the Lust Stories 2 actress said that she was 'clueless' about the song and did what she was asked to do. She also revealed how King Khan made her feel comfortable while shooting for it. Kajol was all praise for him and went on to call him the 'most understanding' co-actor.

Kajol shared, "I had no clue what was being done. I was told before the shot ye karna, woh karna hai and I did just that. Bohot mushkil se kiya, lekin kiya (It was tough to do, but I did it). I would say one thing about Shah Rukh that he is still one of the most understanding costars because he understands what is uncomfortable for a woman to do and not to do and he tries his level best to make you most comfortable to do that."

She continued, "I would say that he is the most understanding of actors that I have worked with in my whole (career). He really gets it, that, ‘This is not comfortable for her to do and it’s ok, I will figure a way out to make it as comfortable as possible'."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 also stars Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. It will be released on June 29.

