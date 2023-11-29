Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan won't work if made in Bengali? Parambrata Chattopadhyay explains

Jawan and Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan are two of the blockbusters of 2023. Both films broke several records at the box office. But in a recent interview, Parambrata Chattopadhyay said that if films like Jawan and Pathaan were to be made in Bengali, no one will watch them. He also called out the Bengali film audience.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay on why Jawan, Pathaan won't work in Bengali

During a recent conversation with Calcutta Times, Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, "Bengali audiences have tremendous double standards. SRK's (Shah Rukh Khan) films do very well here but if you make a Jawan or Pathaan in Bengali, nobody is going to watch it." He added that this is the era of homegrown family dramas, fantasy adventures, and sleuths.

Commenting on the rise of OTT where complex stories are doing better than the big screen, Parambrata said that the national audience seems to prefer a spectacle on the big screen to get their money's worth and according to him, this spectacle is connected to "machismo, and the machismo as defined by RRR or Jawan in our country unfortunately is all about men."

The actor further said that there are a handful of states where this "spectacle" does not always work. He mentioned Kerala, Bengal, and Maharashtra, and added, "Will you say it speaks of progressivism? Not really."

About Parambrata Chattopadhyay's Bollywood movies

Parambrata made his debut in Bollywood with Kahaani (2012), which starred Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also has been part of Hindi films like Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Hghway, Bulbbul, to name a few.

