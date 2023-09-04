‘Why should I feel ashamed?’: When Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel sued her father for Rs 12 crore

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Since then the actress has given us several theatrical hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. However, in the past decade, her career took a major hit. But currently, the 48-year-old actress is living her best life, enjoying the fruits of her labor after her film Gadar 2 became a box office hit recently.

While we know about her career trajectory, not many know that the actress once sued her own father for money.

When Ameesha Patel sued her father Amit Patel

Ameesha’s father Amit has been one of the guiding lights in her life and was also her manager back in the day. Even though the father and daughter had a cordial and loving relationship, things started to get ugly after 2004 when the father-daughter got into a legal battle. It was reported that they got into a dispute after Ameesha alleged that her dad mismanaged her funds. She also accused him of mishandling her finances and even misusing her assets amounting to Rs 12 crore. Therefore, the actress took her father to court and asked him to return the money.

Talking about it, she had told Hindustan Times, “Why should I feel ashamed? My money belongs to no one but me and not even my parents have the right to take it away. In fact, my grandmother is supporting me. My parents have fooled her too.”

More about Gadar 2

The period action-drama film that is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha recently became this year's second highest-grossing Indian film. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. A while back, several B-town celebs were seen arriving at the star-studded success party of the movie.

Ameesha Patel’s work front

Ameesha worked for Gadar 2 after she was seen in the action-comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018 alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade. She will be next seen making a special appearance in the psychological thriller film Mystery of the Tattoo.

