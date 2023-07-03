Why Suniel Shetty didn't want Ahan, Athiya Shetty to go to Indian schools? Hera Pheri actor REVEALS

Actor Suniel Shetty is often seen talking about his kids, Ahan and Athiya Shetty. Both of them followed his footsteps and entered showbiz. Athiya made her debut in Bollywood with Hero in 2015 while Ahan entered the industry with Tadap in 2021. Recently, in an interview, Suniel shared the reason behind not sending Ahan and Athiya to Indian schools. He also recalled how his father reminded him that would cost them ‘a lot of money.’

Suniel Shetty reveals the reason behind not sending Athiya and Ahan to Indian schools

While speaking to Nikhil Kamath, the Hera Pheri actor talked about the initial struggles he faced in the industry. He also shared that the criticism not only impacted him but also his family. Suniel said, "I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are. I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘that’s a lot of money’."

Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya Shetty's film career

During the conversation, Shetty revealed that he never ‘nudged’ his kids to be actors. He also shared how Athiya decided to be an actress. He added, "It’s their decision. As a matter of fact, we went to Atlanta for Athiya, she saw the college, everything done, loved it, got admission. On our way back, she told me at the airport ‘You know papa, I am not really happy doing this.’ I asked ‘What do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else."

On the work front, Suniel will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt.