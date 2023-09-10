Why Sunny Deol 'never' reads movie dialogues, scripts? Gadar 2 actor REVEALS

Sunny Deol is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He is currently having a great time enjoying the massive success of the recently released Gadar 2: The Katha Continues co-starring Ameesha Patel. Sunny gives life to the characters he plays with his natural acting skills. But the actor recently revealed that he was dyslexic as a child and never read film scripts and dialogues. During a recent interview, Sunny opened up on how he works on the scripts and dialogues while shooting for a film.

Sunny Deol reveals why he 'never' reads movie dialogues, scripts

In the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol revealed that he never reads scripts and dialogues while shooting for a film when he was asked about his dyslexia.

The actor said, "I never read a script because I couldn’t read. I never read any dialogues, I feel them and emote. When a director gives me script, I don’t read. I often ask them to narrate it to me, what they want me to say, then I will say it in my own style."

Sunny further added, "It is important for the message to come across. If I hear the dialogues, then it becomes easy for me to read. I understand the words better that way. It becomes easy for me. At the end of the day, the dialogues have to be spoken in a manner that feels more personal, not like a ‘dialogue."

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny said that he was often "slapped" for not scoring well in studies because back then no one really knew what dyslexia meant. He said that being dyslexic is one of the reasons why he would be nervous about public speaking because he had to "read" off a teleprompter, which was a task. And, the actor prefers 'narrating' over reading scripts.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 3

In the same interview (Aap Ki Adalat), Sunny Deol was also asked about the threequel to the franchise where he admitted, “Gadar 2 laane ke liye main dar raha tha, Gadar 3 ke liye main taiyar hoon (I was afraid when I was doing Gadar 2, but now I'm ready to do Gadar 3)."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues was released on August 11, 2023. The film crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office becoming one of the blockbusters of 2023.

