Why was Beckett McDowell dropped out of American Idol's top 26? Here's everything we know

American Idol is undoubtedly one of the most popular singing reality shows in the world. Currently, the show is making headlines after host Ryan Seacrest revealed that a contestant had left the competition, and first alternate Paige Anne was now going to be a part of the top 26. The contestant who left the show was Beckett McDowell. However, viewers were curious to know behind the reason he walked out of the show and recently he took to his social media handle to reveal it.

Why did Beckett McDowell left American Idol season 21?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Beckett McDowell release a statement regarding leaving American Idol. The note read as, ‘To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26. I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.’

Who is Beckett McDowell?

Beckett is the son of famous actor Malcolm McDowell, who is best known for playing Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange. Beckett’s mom is Kelley Kuhr who is Malcolm’s third wife. Raised in Ojai, California, Beckett wrote on his website that Ojai is “where being weird and different is embraced.” At a very tender age, he began singing locally in talent shows, wine bars, and open mic nights. In February 2023, Beckett dropped his third single “Wildfire.”

