Why was Palak Tiwari 'perturbed' when mom Shweta Tiwari told her about second pregnancy? Star kid reveals

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who is one of the most followed star kids, recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in key roles. During the promotions recently, Palak spoke about her mother's second pregnancy. She revealed how she reacted when she heard that her mom was having a second child.

Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary while her 6-year-old son Reyansh is from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is a single mother now. Recently, Palak spoke to Film Companion and revealed that she was "perturbed" when she got to know about the second baby. She even had a conversation with her mom about it.

Palak shared, "I remember myself being very perturbed as a 15-year-old when my mom told me ki you know, we are going to have a baby. I was like, ‘No! No!' Mummy was like 'what do you mean, no?' Main toh baith ke aise baat ki jaise meri aur meri mumma ka koi contract he aur unhone breach of contract kiya hai."

She added, "Mummy was looking at me and said what are you even talking about? I was like 'no, no one told me about this and I was not prepared, this was not in my contract'. Mummy was like please stop overreacting."

Meanwhile, Palak rose to fame after she featured in Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee. The song became an instant hit and netizens loved Palak's appearance in it. Lately, the actress has been hitting headlines for her rumored romance with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though she rubbished the reports, their joint appearances keep adding fuel to the dating rumors. On the work front, Palak will be next seen in The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt. The film also features Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in important roles.

