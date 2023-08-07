Why was Subhash Ghai shocked when Madhuri Dixit’s song Choli Ke Peeche from Khal Nayak called ‘vulgar’?

Khal Nayak, a Subhash Ghai directorial, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday. The film was released in 1993 and featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, among others in lead roles. On Sunday, Ghai recalled how one of its most famous songs Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was called ‘vulgar’ by the people. Read on to know more.

When Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was called ‘vulgar’

In an interview with PTI, Subhash Ghai shared that they treated Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai as a folk song and made an attempt to present it in an artistic manner. But Ghai was really disappointed and disheartened when the song was labelled as vulgar by the people. In fact, the director also revealed that when the film was released, there were protests happening in the country.

“I remember, a leading newspaper wrote 'The song is a classical piece of Indian cinema' and that was a relief. It was a folk song and now people understand that," the 78-year-old director added.

About Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

The song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the film Khal Nayak was written by one of the most celebrated lyricists Anand Bakshi. Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the veteran music director duo composed the song. Lastly, it was beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik for Madhuri Dixit’s and Ila Arun voiced the part that was filmed on Neena Gupta.

The controversy behind Khal Nayak

It is believed that Subhash Ghai’s Khal Nayak was a trademark film simply because it had entertainment, wonderful musical pieces, and skilful star-cast such as Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, among others.

Moreover, the protests against the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was not the only thing that was going on. Later on, Sanjay Dutt, who played a terrorist in the film, was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act months before the film's release. This left people to think about what’s real and what’s reel.

Subhash Ghai’s reaction on Sanjay Dutt’s arrest

During the conversation, Ghai also shared his view on Sanjay Dutt’s arrest. The director said that they never thought that something like this would happen. “There was a lot of noise. Our film was supposed to arrive two months later... And it was in the making for a year before that... But people just joined the dots as he was playing a terrorist in the film,” he added.

At the same time, the director of Ram Lakhan shared that the media and people do a lot of things in the face of excitement, and when they realise that they were wrong all along, it becomes quite late by then.