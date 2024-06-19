Why wasn't Hrithik Roshan cast with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na despite being finalized? Farah Khan spills beans

After reaching new heights as a successful dancer and choreographer, Farah Khan stepped into the world of filmmaking with her debut directorial venture, Main Hoon Na. The 2004 masala movie starred Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles.

But did you know Hrithik Roshan was also supposed to be a part of the entertainer? In a recent interview, Khan revealed the reason why the fighter actor did not share the screen with SRK. Read on!

Farah Khan opens up on Hrithik Roshan being a part of Main Hoon Na

Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut with Ameesha Patel in 2000 with his dad, Rakesh Roshan’s movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Farah Khan choreographed the dancing sequences for the movie. It was at that point that Khan saw Hrithik’s potential and thought he would become a huge actor one day.

While talking to Radio Nasha, the choreographer-filmmaker stated that casting for her 2004 film Main Hoon Na was a ‘musical chairs situation.’ She stated, “Hrithik was supposed to do it initially because I was shooting Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and I saw him give his first shot and knew that he was going to be a star. I went to Rakesh Roshan and told him that. You can instantly make out.”

Khan wanted the Fighter actor to play the role of Lucky, which was later done by Zayed Khan. Talking about it, the Om Shanti Om director added, “I told Hrithik that I’d written a script and that he’d be the young boy.”

On hearing this, Hrithik got excited and asked Farah if Shah Rukh Khan would be willing to work with him. To this, she replied, “Of course. That was the (dynamic). And then, obviously, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released, Hrithik became a huge star, and the rest is history,” Farah added.

When Karan Johar spoke about Shah Rukh Khan distancing himself from Hrithik Roshan

Back then, there were rumors circulating around that Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan weren’t on good terms ever since the latter started giving back-to-back hits right from his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

People started gossiping more after Karan Johar started in his book that during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ‘Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh.’ On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 with NTR Jr.

