‘Why would they go on the ship to sell 5 grams charas’: Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer on his extended custody

Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed, in a recent interaction with ETimes, raised his concern over NCB’s request for the extension of his client’s custody. According to him, Merchant’s case is a clear case of ‘consumption’, hence, the extension of custody is ‘not needed’ for his client. He further asked, "What is the need of the investigation?"

For those unaware, Taraq Sayyed is representing Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the other two accused in ’s alleged drug case. All of them were detained by NCB on October 3 after a cruise raid in Mumbai. Now, advocate Taraq Sayyed has revealed that Arbaaz Merchant is a clear case of ‘consumption’. While speaking of ETimes, the lawyer said, “They have said that they found 5 grams of charas from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes. But why is there a need for custody when they found only a small quantity. He has said that he was going to smoke that charas on the ship. What do they need to investigate about this clear and simple case of consumption?”

Taraq further questioned if these boys would really board the ship to sell 5 grams of charas. He added, “The 5 grams charas they have allegedly found, will those boys go on the ship to sell it? Like I said earlier, why would they go on the ship to sell 5 grams charas when they can buy the entire ship. My client’s case is a simple case of consumption. So many days of custody is definitely not needed as far as my client is concerned. If he has been found in possession of 5 grams of charas and he says, that he was going to smoke it on the ship, what is the need of the investigation? If they want to find out where my client purchased the charas from, ask him that. Does it take 5 days to ask that question?”

Speaking of the case, ’s son Aryan Khan, along with the other two accused are remanded to judicial custody till October. During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Aryan Khan was represented by Advocate Satish Maneshinde, on the other hand, advocate Taraq Sayyed represented Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

