‘Wicked Sunny Mode activated’: Akshay Kumar’s latest Housefull 5 song Dil E Nadaan makes fans nostalgic for upcoming comedy caper

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated comedy caper Housefull 5 is inching close to its release date. The makers have already started rolling out promotional assets that are infusing excitement amongst fans all the more. After Laal Pari, the second track from the song titled Dil E Nadaan has been dropped, which is reminding fans of Kumar’s iconic character ‘Wicked Sunny.’

Today, on May 15, the second track of Housefull 5, Dil E Nadaan, was released by the makers. The catchy tunes and epic vibe of the dance number are sure to find a special place in your playlist. It also introduces the fans to the trio of the couple in the film: Akshay Kumar with Nagis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Riteish Deshmukh with Sonam Bajwa.

They dazzle on screen with their sizzling on-screen chemistry and dance moves. In addition to this, a part of the song also brings the plot of the murder mystery, which promises a laughter riot as the trio navigates the confusion.

Watch the full song here

The party number has already earned more than 2 million views within hours of its release. While the song is promised to rule social media, it has visibly left fans nostalgic as well, who shared their observation in the comments section.

A user wrote, "3:06 Everything Is Temporary But Akshya's Fun With Background Artist Is Permanent," and another fan commented, "once a wicked sunny, always a wicked sunny." A third fan noted, "Last scene 3:06. Wicked sunny mode activated."

In addition to this, one fan stated, "Riteish’s comic timing with this soundtrack will be epic! Can't wait! If the song has this level of comedy, I'm waiting for the movie."

Just in case you couldn’t recall, Wicked Sunny is among Akshay Kumar’s iconic characters from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The song is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Sumonto Mukherjee, while Kumaar has penned the song and White Noise Collectives have composed the infectious music.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, apart from the above-mentioned, the star cast also features Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Johny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on June 20, 2025.

