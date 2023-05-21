Anushka Sharma roots for hubby Virat Kohli as he hits a century at IPL match; See PICS

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular and most loved actresses of the Bollywood industry owing to her good looks and acting prowess. The actress is currently busy with her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is a biopic of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Besides this, she has always been the biggest cheerleader for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League. The actress was snapped cheering for her better half as he scored a century in today’s match.

Anushka Sharma cheers in joy for Virat Kohli as he scored a century

Anushka was super happy to see her husband playing his commendable innings at the ongoing RCB vs GT IPL match. Virat scored 101 runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium and was seen dedicating his century to his wifey who was present at the stadium rooting for him. In the pictures, the actress was seen giving a standing ovation to the cricketer after he scored a century. She kept her look casual as she donned a black and white stripped shirt while going for a no-makeup look. For the unversed, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to cheer for her hubby as he scored a century in the previous match. Well, the power couple is everyone’s favorite for the way they support each other in their respective work.

Here are the pictures

Work front

Anushka Sharma will soon feature in the movie Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).

