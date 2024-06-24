Wild Wild Punjab Trailer OUT: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa starrer will take you on ‘whackiest’ road trip

The movie Wild Wild Punjab is all set to release on OTT in July. Four best friends, played by Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill, take a road trip filled with laughter, bromance, and unexpected twists. Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj join them on this adventure.

The trailer of the film has now been released, which offers a glimpse of what’s in store for the audience.

Today, June 24, the trailer of the upcoming movie Wild Wild Punjab was unveiled across social media platforms. The film revolves around Varun Sharma’s character Khanne, who is going through a heartbreak and wants to say to his ex, “I am over you.”

Sunny Singh as Maan Arora, Jassie Gill as Gaurav Jain, and Manjot Singh as Mr. Honey Singh are his friends who plan a road trip in order to help him move on. Patralekhaa’s Radha and Ishita Raj’s Meera later join them on this ride, which according to the trailer is the "whackiest break-up trip ever." The 2-minute 53-second trailer is filled with one-liners and jokes that are bound to leave you in splits, along with the catchy beats of Dhol Jageero Da in the background that will make you groove.

Watch the trailer here!

In a statement, Varun Sharma called playing the role of Khanne “a delightful challenge.” Varun expressed that his character’s journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is funny and endearing. He also said that his experience was made more special by working with friends. Varun added, “I can’t wait for everyone to see the madness unfold on Netflix.”

Patralekhaa also talked about her character, saying, “Radha is a character with layers — quiet on the surface but adventurous at heart.” She stated that the essence of friendship and adventure has been beautifully depicted in the film. Patralekhaa described her experience working on the movie as “an absolute joy.”

More about Wild Wild Punjab

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Wild Wild Punjab is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to release on Netflix on July 10.

