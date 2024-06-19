Wild Wild Punjab: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa starrer to premiere on THIS date

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has entertained the audience with several movies about friendships, like his directorials Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more. Now he is back with another such story, as he is producing Wild Wild Punjab, which is about a group of friends and their ‘break-up trip.’

Starring talents like Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa, and more, the film’s direct-to-digital premiere has now been announced for July 10.

Today, June 19, the streaming service Netflix unveiled the release date of the upcoming movie Wild Wild Punjab as July 10, 2024. The official Instagram handle of the OTT platform shared a poster featuring actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, and Jassie Gill sitting in a car, enjoying their journey.

The caption read, “Chaar dost, ek lamba safar, aur ex ko ‘I am over you’ bolne ki koshish! (Four friends, a long journey, and trying to tell an ex 'I'm over you') Brace yourself for a Wild Wild ride. Watch #WildWildPunjab on 10 July, only on Netflix!”

Fans showcased their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “Going to be amazing!” while another praised, “Loving the poster!” Many others dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

More about Wild Wild Punjab

The film is set to be a comic caper revolving around a group of friends. One of them has a breakup and the others decide to take a trip across Punjab to help him find closure. The movie is set to be filled with humor, bromance, and lots of madness.

The ensemble cast of Wild Wild Punjab includes Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Wild Wild Punjab is a Luv Films production.

It is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The story is credited to Luv Ranjan, while the screenplay and dialogue are by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.

Mark your calendars for the film to hit Netflix screens on July 10.

