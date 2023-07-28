Will Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti sequel ever be made? Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals

Aamir Khan and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, together, made a masterpiece in 2006, film Rang De Basanti, which is looked upon as one of the finest movies made in the history of Indian cinema! The Aamir Khan-starrer which became an epitome of modern patriotism among Indian youth, not only heaped praises in India but it did impress the audiences in the overseas. In the time when a lot of directors and filmmakers are trying to mint money by making sequels of their previous blockbusters movies, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares his opinion on the sequel of Rang De Basanti.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Rang De Basanti 2

Speaking with BollywoodLife, when quizzed about whether he has any plans to make a sequel to Rang De Basanti, Mehra shared his plans. The filmmaker firmly replied, "I have said what I had to say with Rang De Basanti, and I don't want to repeat that. If I had something else to say, I would say that, but with some other film and not with the Rang De Basanti. Also, it is the certain kinds of movies that demands a sequel, like James Bond, Mission Impossible.”

He added, “I made a film on college students who get so inspired by the likes of young revolutionaries who dropped their pens and picked up their guns, and gave up their lives for the country, and for the people of the country".

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says ‘retelling’ not possible

Calling Rang De Basanti a personal film, Mehra shared that the way the plot of the movie was portrayed, it catered to the younger generations. He mentioned “I realised to make this film because I was like that in my college days like.”

The filmmaker described Rang De Basanti as a ‘personal film’ and mentioned the reason behind making it. He said, “Rang De Basanti was a personal film, something I couldn't do, and I wanted that young people should watch it because they are the ones who can change the system, so retelling the same story is not possible."

About Rang De Basanti

Headlined by Aamir Khan, Rang De Basanti follows the journey of a British film student, played by British actor Alice Patten, who travels to India to document the story of freedom fighters who played a key role in the Indian revolutionary movement. She casts five young men in her documentary, who get inspired by her documentary and they fight against their own corrupt government. Along with Aamir, the movie also stars Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

