Will Abhishek Bachchan follow parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps and enter politics? Details inside

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Lately, he has been impressing the audience with his solid performances. Apart from being a talented actor, Abhishek is also invested as a sports entrepreneur. Recently, the actor made headlines after it was reported that he would be following his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's footsteps by entering the world of politics.

Will Abhishek Bachchan step into politics?

Recently, a portal reported that Abhishek will be joining Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party soon and he will contest elections from the Allahabad constituency just like his father. But it seems like the reports are false. According to The Times of India, a source rubbished the claims and said that the reports about Abhishek Bachchan joining politics are 'untrue'. The Ludo actor is yet to respond on the ongoing reports.

Meanwhile, in an interview in 2013, Abhishek spoke about his career in politics. He had said that he doesn't see himself taking up politics as his career like his parents. He had expressed, "I might take on a politician’s role on-screen but in real life it’s a big no. I will never get into it."

Work front

Abhishek will soon be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in key roles. Interestingly, the film will also feature Big B in a special appearance. Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, "The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too." Apart from this, Abhishek has Remo D'Souza's dance film with Nora Fatehi. The duo recently wrapped up the shoot. They were seen attending the wrap-up bash in the city quite recently. Reportedly, Abhishek also has a film with Shoojit Sircar. He is expected to start shooting for it in August.