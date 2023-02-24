Will Akshay Kumar’s son make his Bollywood debut anytime soon? Here’s what the Selfiee star has to say

Bollywood is one such field where the acting legacy keeps growing and continuing from generation to generation. Fans are always interested to know if the legacy of their favourite stars will be carried forward by their kids or not. It goes without saying that Akshay Kumar is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Selfiee which releases today. At a recent event held by Aaj Tak, the actor was asked about his son Aarav’s debut. Scroll down to check his reply. Akshay Kumar on his son’s debut

Every senior actor is often asked about their kids making a debut in Bollywood. After the kids of most of the actors from Akshay Kumar’s time have already decided to make their debut, this question had to be asked to the Selfiee star. During his recent interaction with the news portal, Khiladi Kumar was asked whether his son Aarav would also be entering the film industry like other star kids. To this question, he replied, "Usko shauq nahi hai (He is not interested)." When he was further prodded by asking if wouldn't he want his son to carry forward his legacy, Akshay told, "Mai bas chahta hu ke wo khush rahe (I just want my son to be happy)."

Akshay Kumar’s work front Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in Selfiee which hits the theatre today, February 24. He will be making his first on-screen collaboration with Emraan Hashmi in the film which is an official adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. He then has Base Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie, which features a stellar star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and others in the other key roles, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

