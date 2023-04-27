Will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never share Raha's pics on social media? Actress REVEALS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. They got married in April 2022 and later in November, the couple welcomed their first baby girl Raha. Since then, they have kept their daughter away from the public eye. Ranbir and Alia even requested the paparazzi to not click Raha's pictures and respect their privacy. Recently, in an interview, Alia spoke about protecting Raha's privacy and revealed that she and Ranbir 'don't even want to post her pictures on social media'.

'I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality'

While speaking to Vogue India, the new mommy in town shared that she doesn't feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around her daughter. But she admitted that she loves to be called Raha's mommy. The actress said, "Ranbir and I are very clear on how long we don’t want Raha to be in the public eye for. We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now. There have been so many good wishes, so many blessings. I’m constantly referred to as Raha’s mommy, which I love and find it very cute. But that’s all I’m okay with right now. I’m very protective of the people I love. And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now."

Alia added, "We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that." The Dear Zindagi actress also recalled how the paparazzi didn't click a single picture of Raha when they returned from London recently. She said, "I genuinely believe that we are one industry. The paparazzi are like my work family and they have been very respectful. When I travelled back from London last month, all of them put their cameras away immediately at the airport. Not a single picture of Raha was circulated."

'Raha was looking like a true Londoner in London'

Alia and Ranbir jetted off to London in March with their daughter to celebrate the actress' 30th birthday. She spoke about their visit and said that they could take Raha for a walk in London publicly since nobody recognised them. She added, "Raha was looking like a true Londoner in London. It was so lovely to walk with her carefree in public because it’s impossible to take her outdoors in Mumbai. Nobody really knows us there so it was much more peaceful and I didn’t have to be as vigilant as I do in Bombay."

