Will Alia Bhatt play Shanaya from Student of the Year now? Here's WHAT National Awardee replied

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and accomplished actresses in Bollywood. Over the past few years, she has made some really interesting professional choices. Recently, the National Award winner was asked if she would play Shanaya's role in her debut film Student of the Year now. This was her interesting response.

Alia Bhatt spills on playing Shanaya today

Alia Bhatt played the role of college student Shanaya in her debut film Student of the Year. At the recently held HT summit, the actress was asked if she would play that character now. In response, Alia paused for a few seconds and said: "Actually never say never. I never limit myself. I really go with my instinct.

She continued, "I definitely feel my personality of course as anybody's personality has evolved over the last ten years so maybe my choice of movies, the way I approach every film, the process has become more structured. But still, I would say I have no structure when it comes to process."

Alia then said that she surrenders herself to the filmmaker and has a different process for every film.

Recently, as the film turned 11, Alia took to her Instagram story to celebrate the occasion. She shared the picture of a smiley on a frosted window. The caption read, “11 years. How time flies.” Her story was accompanied by the 'Ishq Vala Love' track from the film.

About Student of the Year

Student of the Year was directed by Karan Johar and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Apart from them, it also starred Ram Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sana Saeed and Farida Jalal among others. The film was released in 2012 and turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

Alia, on the other hand, was recently seen in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Upon release, it met with warm reviews and became a financial hit. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which she is also co-producing.

