Will Alia Bhatt reveal daughter Raha's face on her first birthday? Here's what she said

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to their first child, daughter Raha, in November last year. They have been quite cautious about not unveiling Raha’s face, even going so far as to request paparazzi not to take her pictures during a January encounter with the media. This has left fans curious about when, or if, they will eventually introduce their daughter to the public.

During her appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Alia Bhatt candidly discussed the reasoning behind the couple’s decision not to disclose their daughter’s face and whether they have any plans to do so in the future.

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on revealing daughter Raha’s face

In a recent chat, when Alia Bhatt was asked if fans would finally get a glimpse of her daughter Raha’s face now that she is about to turn one, she responded, “I don’t want to be seen as hiding my daughter’s face. I am proud of her. Literally, had the cameras not been rolling here, I would have shown her face on the big screen, and we are proud of our baby.”

The Dear Zindagi actress further explained that their initial intention was driven by the fact that they were new parents and weren’t sure about having Raha’s face all over social media. Given that she’s barely a year old, they didn’t see the need for her to be in the paparazzi spotlight.

“It is not like we will never let anyone see her face. I think we need to get more comfortable with this parenting thing and come to a comfortable decision that ‘ok, now we are ready.’ Whenever that moment comes. It could be now, it could be in the near future, it could be whenever. Whenever we are ready, it will happen without giving too much pressure”, Alia added.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt began her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. She tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year. Recently, Alia was honored with a National Award in the Best Actress category for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, scheduled for release on September 27, in the next year.

