Will Ameesha Patel reunite with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan? Actress reveals

Ameesha Patel is currently reeling in the success of her recently released film Gadar 2. She reprised her role as the beloved character Sakeena from the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha opposite Sunny Deol who played Tara Singh. Audiences have loved the film and have been appreciating the lead couple’s chemistry that is as beautiful as it was 22 years ago. Now, Ameesha has revealed if she would reunite with another actor who she shares great chemistry with, i.e., her first co-star Hrithik Roshan. She debuted alongside Hrithik in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000.

Ameesha Patel on reuniting with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan

In a recent conversation with ETimes, the actress was asked if she would be interested in collaborating with Hrithik once again, to which she replied, “I’d love to!.” Talking about the type of film she would like to work with him in, Ameesha said, "A cute, fun love story with a little bit of comedy, great music and lots of dance because we're both good dancers.”

She went on to describe how the viewers loved her chemistry with Sunny Deol and she believed that it would be the same if she reunited with Hrithik. “Like I have a great chemistry with Sunny, I have a great chemistry with Hrithik too and I'd love to work with him, so why not? I think we both debuted together and people would love that like they've loved Gadar too. I think they would love Hrithik and me back too,” she added.

Advertisement

About Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s onscreen pairing

For the unversed, Hrithik and Ameesha’s first film was a romantic thriller directed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie opened to highly positive reviews and went on to become the highest grossing film of the year. It has become a cult classic today and the soundtrack is considered as evergreen.

They have also worked together in Vikram Bhatt’s romantic drama Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, which came out in the year 2002. The film did not turn out to be a successful venture and the lead couple haven’t worked together since then.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Anupam Kher cannot stop praising Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; calls it ‘cathartic’