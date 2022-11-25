Will Amitabh Bachchan lend his voice to a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi? READ Details

It was a big day for actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Delhi High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction restraining several people from violating the veteran actor’s “publicity rights” as a celebrity. With this move, no individual can use the actor’s voice and image without his permission. And now, in the latest update, it has now been learned that Mr. Bachchan will lend his voice to a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Will Amitabh Bachchan lend his voice to a film based on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi?

Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, as reported by news agency PTI, said in a statement that “Amitabh Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice to narrate a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.” “A committee comprising Prasoon Joshi- writer and chairman of the Film Censor Board, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi- film director, Yatindra Mishra- famous writer, and Sachidanand Joshi, Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts has been formed to oversee the film production,” according to a statement, as reported by PTI.