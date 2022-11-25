Will Amitabh Bachchan lend his voice to a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi? READ Details
Just after Court’s order stating Amitabh Bachchan's voice, and image can't be used sans his permission, it is now believed that Mr Bachchan will lend his voice for a film on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.
It was a big day for actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Delhi High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction restraining several people from violating the veteran actor’s “publicity rights” as a celebrity. With this move, no individual can use the actor’s voice and image without his permission. And now, in the latest update, it has now been learned that Mr. Bachchan will lend his voice to a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.
Will Amitabh Bachchan lend his voice to a film based on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi?
Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, as reported by news agency PTI, said in a statement that “Amitabh Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice to narrate a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.”
“A committee comprising Prasoon Joshi- writer and chairman of the Film Censor Board, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi- film director, Yatindra Mishra- famous writer, and Sachidanand Joshi, Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts has been formed to oversee the film production,” according to a statement, as reported by PTI.
Delhi High Court orders Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, image can’t be used without his permission
Earlier on Friday morning, Amitabh Bachchan moved the High Court after the actor felt miffed knowing that several “people were using his name, voice and image, without his permission, to promote their own goods and services – from T-shirts and posters to lotteries and video call facilities,” the Indian Express reported.
The High Court, as reported by the Indian Express, also directed the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to pull down all links/websites provided in the plea that unlawfully infringe Bachchan’s publicity rights.
Additionally, the Court directed telecom service providers to block access to all phone numbers used by the defendants to circulate messages on messaging apps such as WhatsApp where the messages amount to an infringement of Bachchan’s rights.
