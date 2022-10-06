Will Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enter Bollywood? Here's what we know

Recently, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Navya said that she was very excited to do something new. She revealed that her mom and Nani were also equally eager to collaborate with her. She also opened up about her podcast and informed that the three generations of women will discuss financial independence, love, relationship, women’s health, and the importance of having female friends.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most famous star kids on the block. She keeps offering glimpses of her daily routine with her fans on Instagram. Despite staying away from showbiz, Navya grabs everyone's attention. Recently, she made headlines after her podcast, What The Hell Navya was launched. She was joined by her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

During the conversation with the Indian Express, the star kid also spilled the beans on her acting plans. Her brother Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also mark her BFFs Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut. Considering the filmy background, a lot of people thought that Navya would eventually follow in her granddad Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's footsteps and explore the acting world. But sadly, Navya has no such plans. Reacting to the same, she said that she keeps reminding people that she's an entrepreneur. She further cleared the air as she said that she will not be venturing into showbiz and it will be a dream that is going to be unfulfilled for many people.

Navya runs a company that is an online healthcare platform for women that aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap. Recently, Navya was seen attending an event with her grandfather. During the event, she was seen speaking about discussing menstruation with him. She said, "I’m sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country."

