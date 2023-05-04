Will Anushka Sharma make her Cannes debut in 2023? Here’s what we know

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Not just her acting skills, the actress is loved by fans for her strong fashion and fitness game as well. She is also one of the fittest actresses and often gives major fitness goals. And when it comes to fashion, Anushka is only known to bring her A-game; from casual airport fashion to glamorous looks on the red carpet. However, fans would be excited to know that Anushka Sharma is all set to add another feather to her cap- the actress will make her debut at Cannes, in 2023.

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals in the world which brings together filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors, and critics from all over the world. In the world of cinema, this annual festival is one of the biggest events in the world. It combines glitzy glamorous red carpet appearances, screening of films, networking, and award ceremonies. Now that all the news about Met Gala is settling, people are looking forward to Cannes Film Festival. Bollywood fans have a reason to celebrate and look forward to this year's event since Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand and a recent tweet suggests that talks are going on for Anushka's debut. At Cannes, she will honor women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet!

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka has a very successful career and has delivered some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema like PK!, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and Band Baaja Baraat, among others. Anushka is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress soon. She recently wrapped up the shooting and shared pictures from the sets. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark her return to films after Vamika's birth. Recently, she made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

