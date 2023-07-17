Will Arshad Warsi join Akshay Kumar in Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3? Here's what we know

Arshad Warsi has confirmed the development of Welcome 3, the third installment of the 2007 Anees Bazmee film Welcome. The film promises a star-studded lineup with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in the lead. He has also revealed that he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3 as well.

Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3

In the latest interview with Hindustan Times, Warsi said, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.” The first part of the comedy franchise was released in 2007 with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. A sequel to the super hit, titled Welcome Back was released in 2015 featuring John Abraham in the lead. This official confirmation of the third film surely has the fans excited.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar come together for Jolly LLB 3

Talking about Jolly LLB 3, Warsi revealed that the film would go on floors in January 2024. He said, “It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.” Warsi starred in the first film of the franchise along with Amrita Rao and Boman Irani. The black comedy directed by Subhash Kumar went on to be successful at the box office. However, Warsi did not reprise his role from the 2013 original in the sequel. Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 was a huge critical and commercial success in 2017. The third installment now brings the lead actors of both the films together. The actor was quoted saying, “People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”

Arshad Warsi starred in multiple OTT projects in the past few years. He recently received rave reviews for his remarkable performance in the web series Asur 2. He was also a part of the first season of the series. Warsi was also seen in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love Mumbai last year. On the big screen, he last worked with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey in 2022.