'Will come over and...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Dharmendra sends best wishes ahead of Jawan release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to set the big screen on fire with his next release, Jawan. For the ardent SRK fans, it is not just a film but a festival and they’ve already booked tickets in advance for the first-day show. After a five-year-long sabbatical, King Khan made his comeback with Pathaan and the action thriller impressed the audience so much that the excitement around his next release is doubled. As the buzz around Atlee Kumar’s directorial is sky-high, best wishes from industry stalwarts and celebrities are also constantly being poured on the team. Veteran actor Dharmendra has now sent his best wishes for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, ahead of the movie's release. And, King Khan’s sweet reply is all things hearts.

Today, on September 6, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a lovely picture with Shah Rukh on X, (formerly Twitter) to wish the Badshah good luck for Jawan. He captioned the post, “Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for Jawan."

Despite being busy with promotions, SRK replied to the veteran actor and has managed to win hearts with his response. Khan wrote, “Love you sir. Thank u so much. Will come over and take a tight hug.” Have a look!

Shah Rukh Khan is definitely one of those rare actors who shares a great bond with a lot of members of the fraternity. Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space only once as the Sholay actor made a special appearance in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan sheds light on his role in Jawan

Yesterday, in a video released by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor was asked, “Are you the villain or hero or vill-hero? Let us in on your secret?” Answering this curious question, King Khan said, “'It's a common man, doing uncommon things for the common good of everybody.”

In addition to this, he also threw light on how Atlee Kumar and he wanted to work for long. SRK shared, “I met with Atlee during the making of Bigil and he went for the match between CSK and KKR. Ahead of this, Atlee had spoken to me on an idea for Jawan saying, 'It's you, sir, along with 5 girls and that's my film because my wife Priya and myself really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film' and that's how Jawan started.”

About Jawan

Jawan, an action thriller will mark the first collaboration of Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

Jawan, directed by Atlee is scheduled to release tomorrow i.e. September 7

