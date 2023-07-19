Will Deepika Padukone skip Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con? Here's what we know

Deepika Padukone, the stunning beauty has become a global icon after she ventured into Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Her upcoming mega-budget film, Project K was supposed to be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 10th. It is the first time any Indian movie to be launched at the prestigious event. In a surprising turn of events, speculation arises that the Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone might give the highly anticipated Project K launch a miss. The reason behind her potential nonattendance is believed to be the ongoing strike by Hollywood actors.

Deepika Padukone to skip Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

According to an industry insider who was quoted by the news agency PTI, Deepika will miss the event and will adhere to SAG-AFTRA guidelines for actors amid the strike, which came into effect last week. "With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services. That extends to appearances at conventions, such as the San Diego Comic-Con. Accordingly, as a member of SAG-AFTRA and in line with their membership regulations, Deepika Padukone will not be attending," the insider told PTI. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

About the strike

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) officially started a strike against studios and streaming services. SAG-AFTRA members are not only limited to actors in film and TV shows. They have more than 160,000 members including video game performers, radio presenters, models, and YouTube influencers. SAG-AFTRA represents around 160,000 performers, including actors from movies and TV shows, all over the world. The union has given its members some rules to follow during the strike. They are not allowed to take part in tours to promote films, attend festivals, premieres, or award shows.

About Project K

On July 20, Project K co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date. One of the highly anticipated projects, it stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

