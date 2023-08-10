Will Imran Khan make a Bollywood comeback? Here's what the actor has to say

Imran Khan is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the entertainment industry. The actor went on an inactive era after Kitti Batti in 2015. The film's performance was not up to the mark. The nephew of Aamir Khan made his onscreen debut when he played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988 ) and his rom-com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). After that, Imran made his adult acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with the coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film received immense praise from fans as well as critics. Now, the actor posted on his Threads and updated his fans about the possibility of a Bollywood comeback.

Imran Khan says THIS about his Bollywood comeback

Taking to his Instagram Threads Imran Khan wrote a while ago, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me." And a fan commented, "We want luck - 2."

Taking a screenshot of his Threads post along with the fan's comment, the actor posted on Instagram and captioned it, "I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads.”

Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Imran made a post on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Please come back.” “Missed you so much, ” added another one. Someone also commented, “Please tell me this is trueee!” "Laut aao Imraan please...only your comeback can fix me now!" wrote a fourth fan. A fifth fan commented, "Literally you posted after 5years. We all miss you, hero." Others were seen dropping a list of Imran Khan movie sequels that they wish to see him in soon.

Earlier a fan commented on veteran actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on her new commercial post. The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.”

Imran surprised everyone by giving a reply to the fan's comment. He responded by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

ALSO READ: Imran Khan takes internet by storm after he hints at acting comeback but on THIS condition; Fans react