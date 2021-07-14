Will Janhvi Kapoor kick off shooting for the Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Helen' in THIS month?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly playing the lead in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit film, Helen. While the shoot was supposed to kick off in June, it is now learnt that due to the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, it was delayed.

A film remake that has been in the headlines since reports started coming in is of the Malayalam hit, Helen. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor is headlining the film and it was supposed to go on floors originally back in June. However, owing to the second wave of COVID 19, several restrictions were imposed on travel and hence, the shooting was postponed. Now, as per a report, the shoot with Janhvi for the Hindi remake may kick off in the month of August.

The report by Etimes had a source informing that the shoot of the film starring Janhvi in the lead needs to be shot in real locations. Hence, amid the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions, first the indoor portions shoot will reportedly begin in the month of August. The source further stated that a team of the films is also conducting recces across the nation to finalise the locales where the outdoor portions will be shot. The report also claimed that the film will be shot in India and no foreign schedule is on the cards.

The source told the web portal, "The film needs to be shot at real locations but we will begin with an indoor shoot first. The production team is planning to start the shoot in August and the crew is currently in the preparation phase." The report also added that Janhvi's name in the film may be 'Mili' and hence, the Hindi version reportedly may get a title of the same name.

For those not aware, Helen is a Malayalam hit film that released back in 2019 and it won the National Award for the director. The film has also been remade in Tamil with Keerthi Pandian in the lead. Janhvi's Helen remake is being helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and is being backed by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Besides this, Janhvi also will be seen in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. She also has Dostana 2 with .

