Will Karisma Kapoor marry again? Actress reveals in a Q&A session

Karisma Kapoor is a diva and the world knows it. The gorgeous Kapoor sister often makes headlines with her exquisite fashion sense and also often hangs out with her girl gang. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram where she enjoys massive fan following. She regularly shares her life updates on the social media platform - sometimes she blesses us with her stunning pictures and sometimes she shares glimpses of time spent with her loved ones. On Thursday, she did a Q & A session on her Instagram where her followers could ask her anything and get to know her better.

Karisma opened her heart and got candid as she answered her fans’ questions honestly. One of her admirers asked if she had any plans to get married again. Karisma answered, “Depends”. Along with her answer, she added an apt video clip. For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor got divorced from businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2016 after being in a marriage together for 13 years. Karisma and Sanjay have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan.

Take a look at Karisma's story HERE

Meanwhile, Karisma also answered numerous other interesting questions. One fan asked her who her favourite person was. Karisma sweetly answered with not one but all her loved ones - her children, her parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, her sister and her husband, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and her nephews Taimur and Jeh. She added a collage of her dear ones and lovingly wrote, “All my favourites”. Moreover, in another answer, she revealed her favourite colour to be black.

