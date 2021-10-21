Will Kartik Aaryan collaborate with Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor for Pyaar ka Punchnama 3? Find out

The much-awaited release of Kartik Aaryan starrer action-thriller flick, Dhamaka is just around the corner. Ahead of the movie’s release, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star is leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Speaking of which, during a recent press meet of Dhamaka, the Luka Chuppi star was asked if he would like to collaborate with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

While the first film of the franchise was panned by critics as misogynist, the story of three boys just out of college making a fool of themselves in love was an instant hit and Rajjo’s (Kartik Aaryan) monologue towards the end remains one of the oft-quoted dialogues by men. Much like the first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 traced the love life of three men who are foolish enough to fall prey to three women (who may not be manipulative or scheming per se, but simply take advantage of them) and their whims and fancies. After delivering two hits at the box office. There is no doubt that fans would want the actor to come up with another movie of the franchise.

Now, during the press meet when asked if he will be willing to collaborate with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star broke out in laughter. After composing himself, Kartik told the media person to ask the same question to the director of the movie. However, in the end, the actor also added that Ranveer and Ranbir will make for a great cast of the movie.

Check out the video below:

Apart from Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. The actor recently wrapped up his shooting schedule of Freddy alongside Alaya F. He also has Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

