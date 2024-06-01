Will Kartik Aaryan ever date a fan? Chandu Champion actor's reply makes audience go crazy

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is presently occupied with promoting his upcoming film titled Chandu Champion. Directed by the acclaimed director Kabir Khan, the movie is scheduled to release in theaters on June 14, 2024. Now, there's one question lingering in the minds of every Aaryan fangirl: Who is the actor dating, or does he entertain the idea of dating a fan? Finally, during a meet-up with his fans in London, the actor addressed this curiosity.

Kartik Aaryan's response to dating a fan

During a promotional event for Chandu Champion in London, a fan from the audience asked the actor if he would consider dating one of his fans. In response, Kartik replied, "It depends, I mean why not?" This has sparked buzz and curiosity among fans, and there might be a chance for the girls out there!

About Chandu Champion

The recently released trailer of Chandu Champion introduced Kartik Aaryan's character, who has been in a coma for two years following a gunshot wound sustained in combat as a soldier. It then delves into his childhood, where he nurtured ambitions of becoming a champion and earning accolades, earning him the nickname "Chandu Champion."

The trailer showcases his journey from aspiring to participate in the Olympics to joining the military, as advised by a friend. From nurturing dreams of the championship to realizing them as a wrestler, the trailer evokes a sense of admiration. Kartik Aaryan assures to enthrall audiences with his exceptional performance, leaving them mesmerized. Be sure not to miss witnessing his impressive physique.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is an upcoming sports drama inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic swimmer. Petkar achieved great success and brought pride to the nation during the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.

Kartik Aaryan stars in the lead role, with the film jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Scheduled to release on June 14, 2024, the film is highly anticipated.

