Will Kartik & Sara's Love Aaj Kal 2020 create the same magic as Saif & Deepika's Love Aaj Kal? COMMENT

After the much wait, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has finally hit the theaters today. For the uninitiated, spanning from 1990 to 2020, Love Aaj Kal portrays two love stories from widely different eras facing widely different obstacles. One couple battles society`s restrictions while the other must learn to balance work with love, but both portray the same true and unfiltered feelings of love. It will be a treat for Kartik's fans to watch the actor play a dual role in the film from two different eras.

When the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2020 was released it drew a lot of comparisons between the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film showed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. Both the Love Aaj Kal movie tells a love story from "Aaj" and "Kal" keeping the same face of the protagonist. Love Aaj Kal 2009 received a positive response from the critics as well as the audiences. Saif and Deepika's chemistry and acting in the movie was loved and appreciated by all. The songs of the movie were also a huge hit.

But will Kartik and Sara's Love Aaj Kal also create the same magic as the Saif and Deepika starrer did? While everyone is definitely loving the new jodi of Sara and Kartik, will their chemistry in the movie be loved by one and all? Will the story of these two different eras bring the same excitement as the 2009 movie did and will it make the audience go gaga over the direction as well?

