Will Katrina Kaif & Arjun Kapoor unite for a film apart from the Instagram banter? Here’s what the actor says

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor often are the talk of the town owing to their social media banter and constant friendly leg-pulling. In a recent ‘Ask Me’ session Arjun’s fans asked him if he would work with Katrina in a film. Here’s what Arjun said.

Among the popular stars today in Bollywood, and have made a special place among their fans. The witty actors often indulge in pulling each other’s leg on social media and their Instagram trolling of each other is extremely popular among their fans. From calling Katrina ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ on her video of washing utensils to her trolling him for his posts, both Katrina and Arjun’s cute banter paints social media in hues of friendship. On-screen, fans haven’t seen them together.

In a recent ‘Ask Me’ session, Arjun was asked if he would like to collaborate with Katrina in a film. On this, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor said that it will have to depend on the script and also on Katrina saying yes to it. Apart from this, Arjun even mentioned that Katrina is one of the most sporting persons when it comes to him troubling her on social media and off it. A while back, Arjun and Varun revealed that initially the two had formed a Katrina hate club which also changed to Katrina Fan club. Recently, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the three video called each other and shared a screenshot on social media.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif replies to Deepika Padukone hilariously accusing her of plagiarism; Arjun Kapoor has a plea to DP

On working with Katrina, Arjun said, “She’s the best & most sporting when it comes to me troubling her on and off Insta… working with her depends again on material and her saying YES. @katrinakaif.” Well, with that, Arjun surely addressed the fan’s question about him and Katrina being seen in a film together in the future.

Check out Arjun’s reply on working with Katrina Kaif:

Meanwhile, Katrina and Arjun often indulge in social media exchanges and recently too, when Katrina shared a glimpse of doing household chores, Kapoor compared her with Kal Ho Naa Ho’s character Kaantaben. On the work front, both Katrina and Arjun’s films Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar were to be released this month. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the films have been postponed.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More